Unrest in Ukraine Over Defense Minister Fedorov’s Dismissal

Rare protests erupted in Ukraine following the dismissal of Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov amid a dispute with military chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. Public outcry emphasizes Fedorov's modern management in reforming Ukraine's military, while President Zelenskiy's reshuffle has sparked debates over governance and military strategy during wartime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 17:49 IST
Unrest in Ukraine Over Defense Minister Fedorov’s Dismissal
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  • Ukraine

Rare protests erupted in Ukraine on Thursday following the dismissal of Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. The public expressed discontent over a dispute between Fedorov and Kyiv's top general during a cabinet overhaul by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, marking the second reshuffling of his wartime government in a year.

The protests highlighted Fedorov's role as a 35-year-old tech expert committed to transforming Ukraine's military into an efficient force against Russia. Demonstrations in Kyiv and beyond demanded his reinstatement, while a senior air war commander resigned. The appointment of energy executive Sergii Koretskyi for a new government suggests potential replacements for Fedorov, shaking confidence in Zelenskiy's leadership.

Fedorov declined a position as an adviser, accusing military chief Oleksandr Syrskyi of dividing the country. The changes occur amid Ukraine's ongoing military challenges, including Russian troop advances and missile strikes, as well as public demands for strategic unity and reform. The situation continues to evolve as Ukraine's defense sector faces pressing needs and public scrutiny.

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