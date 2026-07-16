Zelenskiy Appoints Khmara Amid Strategic Defense Reforms

President Zelenskiy of Ukraine appointed Yevhenii Khmara as the Acting Defence Minister, highlighting his role in security and strategic strikes on Russia. Zelenskiy announced the decision on Telegram and urged the parliament to confirm Khmara, emphasizing the importance of reforms in the defense sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 21:57 IST
Zelenskiy Appoints Khmara Amid Strategic Defense Reforms
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant move, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine has appointed Yevhenii Khmara as Acting Defence Minister. Khmara, the acting head of Ukraine's security service, is acknowledged for his strategic insight and the security service's successful long-range strikes on Russian targets.

Announcing the appointment on his Telegram channel, Zelenskiy highlighted the effectiveness of the SBU Security Service under Khmara's leadership. This operational success was a key factor in Zelenskiy's decision, as Ukraine seeks stronger defense capabilities.

Zelenskiy also called on the parliament to endorse Khmara's role swiftly, underscoring the critical need for ongoing reforms in the defense sector to meet national security objectives.

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