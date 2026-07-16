Resignation Wave Hits TMC Amid Allegations of Authoritarianism

West Bengal's political scene is witnessing turmoil as Leader of Opposition, Ritabrata Banerjee, forecasts additional resignations from the Trinamool Congress (TMC). His prediction follows the notable departure of Rajya Sabha MP Rukmini Koel Mallick, who stepped down citing the harmful "dictatorship, fascism, and authoritarianism" within the party.

Banerjee highlighted the exodus of key members, such as Sukhendu Shekhar Ray and Sushmita Dev, who defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He warned that the TMC's internal monologue approach, as opposed to democratic dialogue, could trigger further departures as dialogue emerges as a powerful opposition force.

In light of these events, former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, addressing the rebels through a video on X, urged those contemplating departure to do so before the upcoming Shaheed Diwas rally on July 21. She emphasized the importance of administrative neutrality as the TMC commemorates slain Youth Congress workers while also hinting at potential ramifications if political tensions spike in Bengal.