Resignation Wave Hits TMC Amid Allegations of Authoritarianism

Ritabrata Banerjee predicts further resignations from TMC amid allegations of authoritarian practices. Recent departures, including MP Rukmini Koel Mallick, highlight internal dissent. Leader Mamata Banerjee calls for neutrality ahead of the July 21 rally, warning of repercussions if political tensions escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 20:53 IST
Resignation Wave Hits TMC Amid Allegations of Authoritarianism
WB LoP Ritabrata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's political scene is witnessing turmoil as Leader of Opposition, Ritabrata Banerjee, forecasts additional resignations from the Trinamool Congress (TMC). His prediction follows the notable departure of Rajya Sabha MP Rukmini Koel Mallick, who stepped down citing the harmful "dictatorship, fascism, and authoritarianism" within the party.

Banerjee highlighted the exodus of key members, such as Sukhendu Shekhar Ray and Sushmita Dev, who defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He warned that the TMC's internal monologue approach, as opposed to democratic dialogue, could trigger further departures as dialogue emerges as a powerful opposition force.

In light of these events, former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, addressing the rebels through a video on X, urged those contemplating departure to do so before the upcoming Shaheed Diwas rally on July 21. She emphasized the importance of administrative neutrality as the TMC commemorates slain Youth Congress workers while also hinting at potential ramifications if political tensions spike in Bengal.

TRENDING

1
ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

Global
2
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
3
Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI
Blog

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Global
4
NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Silence Is Not Leadership

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026