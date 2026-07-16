Delhi's Electoral Roll Overhaul: Nearly Complete Despite Extended Deadlines

The Election Commission of India has distributed enumeration forms to over 99% of Delhi's electorate under an ongoing voter roll revision, with 18% digitised. Old Delhi and surrounding districts achieved full form distribution. The revision deadline for Delhi, among other states, has been extended to August 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 22:38 IST
Delhi's Electoral Roll Overhaul: Nearly Complete Despite Extended Deadlines
Representative Image (Photo X/ECI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Election Commission of India (ECI) has almost completed its massive task of revising electoral rolls in Delhi, distributing enumeration forms to 99.55% of the capital's 1.45 crore voters, with over 26 lakh forms already digitised. This significant development comes as the revision deadline has been extended, according to the latest status report by Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer.

As per district-specific data, Old Delhi, New Delhi, North East, and South districts have achieved 100% success in distribution, while South East and South West each hit 99.85%. Outer North led in digitisation, at 33.32%, showcasing varied progress across districts in both distribution and digitisation efforts.

In a related update, the Election Commission extended its deadlines for finalising the electoral rolls in multiple states due to the scale of the task and recent progress. In Delhi and Karnataka, the enumeration phase now stretches to August 8, with electoral rolls set for draft publication on August 17, allowing more time for stakeholders to claim and contest entries before the final list reveals on October 19.

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