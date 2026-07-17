Ukrainian Drones Intensify Black Sea Strikes on Russian Vessels

Ukrainian drones hit 12 Russian vessels in the Black Sea, escalating naval attacks against Moscow. Led by Commander Robert Brovdi, the attacks targeted various ships, raising the month's total to 159 vessels. This highlights Ukraine's intensified use of unmanned aerial systems in maritime warfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 11:22 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 11:22 IST
Ukrainian Drones Intensify Black Sea Strikes on Russian Vessels
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  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a bold escalation of its naval campaign, Ukraine has struck 12 Russian vessels in the Black Sea, according to a statement from Commander Robert Brovdi, head of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces. The targets included nine dry cargo ships, a tanker, a gas tanker, and a tugboat.

This recent offensive brings the total number of vessels hit this month in the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea to 159, marking a significant uptick in Ukraine's naval warfare strategy. The attacks, carried out by drones, demonstrate Ukraine's growing reliance on advanced technology to counteract Russian maritime activities.

Ukraine's strategic use of drones in naval conflicts underscores the shifting dynamics in the Black Sea region, further escalating tensions between Kyiv and Moscow, as the two nations continue to vie for control over crucial maritime routes.

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