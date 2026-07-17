Moonshot's Kimi K3: Redefining AI Frontiers with 2.8 Trillion Parameters

Chinese AI startup Moonshot has unveiled Kimi K3, boasting 2.8 trillion parameters, thereby claiming the title of the world's largest open-weight AI system. The launch highlights the narrowing gap between China's AI sector and the leading U.S. systems.

The release of Kimi K3, featuring an expansive 1 million-token context window for advanced data processing, shows the rapid progress of Chinese AI firms like Moonshot, Z.ai, and MiniMax, as they challenge Western assumptions about China's technological lag.

With significant backing from Alibaba and Tencent, Moonshot aims to remain at the AI industry's forefront, seeking $2 billion in funding for its upcoming developments, including a potential Hong Kong stock listing.