Iran's Revolutionary Guards Retaliate: Escalation at Al-Tanf

Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced an attack on a U.S. special operations command center in Syria, allegedly in response to the killing of its soldiers in Iranshahr, as reported by state media on Friday.

The claims remain unverified by independent sources. The Syrian government and U.S. military have yet to provide comments. Notably, the U.S. military reported a withdrawal from the al-Tanf base earlier this year.

Syria, meanwhile, aims to maintain neutrality amidst regional conflicts. President Ahmad al-Sharaa emphasized at a London event that Syria would only engage if directly attacked. Iran also declared control over the Strait of Hormuz, threatening to disrupt oil exports due to ongoing U.S. military actions.