Diplomacy on the Field: World Cup Drama with Sanchez and Trump

As the World Cup final approaches, diplomatic tensions hang in the balance, with Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and U.S. President Donald Trump set to meet at the event. The strained relations are largely tied to differences over defense spending and previous conflicts regarding military cooperation.

Amid NATO-related disputes, President Trump criticized Spain for its defense budget allocations, urging the country to meet a 5% GDP target. Despite earlier threats of trade repercussions, tensions slightly eased when Spain adhered to a 2% GDP defense spending agreement.

Despite past disagreements, Sanchez maintains a friendly diplomatic stance, emphasizing his country's desire for strong alliances, even after denying U.S. requests during military actions in Iran. The Spanish royal family's attendance at Sunday's final adds a touch of cultural diplomacy to the event.