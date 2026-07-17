WCA Raises Concerns Over World Cup Format Changes

The World Cricketers' Association criticized revisions to the 2024 World Cup format, highlighting a lack of player consultation. The ICC introduced a 'Super Series' for lower-ranked teams to advance, which players claim limits opportunities for associate nations. Calls for transparency and global growth continue amid disappointment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 13:51 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 13:51 IST
WCA Raises Concerns Over World Cup Format Changes
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The World Cricketers' Association (WCA) has expressed alarm over the recent changes to the 2024 World Cup format, claiming the players, who will be most affected, were not consulted.

The tournament, set to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, introduces a 'Super Series' for the three lowest-ranked teams, only one of which will progress to the main stage. The International Cricket Council argues this ensures a 'meaningful contest.'

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards and Ireland’s Paul Stirling criticized the decision, emphasizing the reduced opportunities for associate nations. The WCA demands transparency and consultation while underscoring the potential global growth of cricket.

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