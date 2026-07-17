WCA Raises Concerns Over World Cup Format Changes

The World Cricketers' Association (WCA) has expressed alarm over the recent changes to the 2024 World Cup format, claiming the players, who will be most affected, were not consulted.

The tournament, set to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, introduces a 'Super Series' for the three lowest-ranked teams, only one of which will progress to the main stage. The International Cricket Council argues this ensures a 'meaningful contest.'

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards and Ireland’s Paul Stirling criticized the decision, emphasizing the reduced opportunities for associate nations. The WCA demands transparency and consultation while underscoring the potential global growth of cricket.