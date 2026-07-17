Leaders Rally Behind Activist Sonam Wangchuk Amid Hunger Strike

Opposition leaders, including Supriya Sule and Pawan Khera, urge activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. Wangchuk protests against NEET examination irregularities, demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister. The issue is set to be raised in Parliament's Monsoon Session beginning July 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 17:56 IST
Leaders Rally Behind Activist Sonam Wangchuk Amid Hunger Strike
Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In an unfolding political saga, prominent opposition leaders have united to support activist Sonam Wangchuk, who remains on a hunger strike at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Supriya Sule, an MP from the Nationalist Congress Party, met Wangchuk on Friday, urging him to call off his protest, as it entered its 20th consecutive day.

Sule, addressing the media after the meeting, assured that the pressing concerns of the NEET-UG students, along with Wangchuk’s demands, would be highlighted in the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Parliament, starting July 20. She emphasized that the opposition is ready to take the fight to the parliamentary arena.

The hunger strike stems from nationwide examination irregularities and the controversial NEET paper leak. Sule’s appeal adds to a growing list of leaders, including Congress’s Pawan Khera, who addressed concerns over Wangchuk’s deteriorating health, emphasizing the government’s duty to listen to its citizens, citing past examples of government engagement with protesters.

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