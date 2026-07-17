Leaders Rally Behind Activist Sonam Wangchuk Amid Hunger Strike

In an unfolding political saga, prominent opposition leaders have united to support activist Sonam Wangchuk, who remains on a hunger strike at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Supriya Sule, an MP from the Nationalist Congress Party, met Wangchuk on Friday, urging him to call off his protest, as it entered its 20th consecutive day.

Sule, addressing the media after the meeting, assured that the pressing concerns of the NEET-UG students, along with Wangchuk’s demands, would be highlighted in the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Parliament, starting July 20. She emphasized that the opposition is ready to take the fight to the parliamentary arena.

The hunger strike stems from nationwide examination irregularities and the controversial NEET paper leak. Sule’s appeal adds to a growing list of leaders, including Congress’s Pawan Khera, who addressed concerns over Wangchuk’s deteriorating health, emphasizing the government’s duty to listen to its citizens, citing past examples of government engagement with protesters.