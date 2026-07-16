Kejriwal Challenges Government Over Exam Scandals; Urges Action for Youth

Arvind Kejriwal voices strong criticism toward the Union government for neglecting widespread examination irregularities, warning of political ramifications. He calls for Sonam Wangchuk's appointment as Union Education Minister amidst escalating protests at Jantar Mantar, where Wangchuk on hunger strike brings focus to youth-led educational demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 19:20 IST
Kejriwal Challenges Government Over Exam Scandals; Urges Action for Youth
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In an escalating tug-of-war between politics and education, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal has taken a bold stance against the Union government. Addressing the youth-led protests at Jantar Mantar, Kejriwal blasted the Centre for ignoring exam irregularities, labeling this oversight as a profound betrayal of the nation's youth.

Placing the spotlight on recent debacles like the NEET scandal and CBSE evaluation missteps, Kejriwal pointedly challenged the government’s inaction. 'Exam papers are leaking relentlessly,' he emphasized, cautioning that such neglect could have dire political consequences. He urged for decisive action, underscoring that 20 student suicides occurred after the NEET paper leak, yet the government remained inert.

Amidst the tense protests, Kejriwal proposed appointing education reformer Sonam Wangchuk as the Union Education Minister. He contended that the Prime Minister's hesitance stems from fear of disruptive changes. Drawing on the lessons of past movements, Kejriwal warned that ignoring youth voices could lead to electoral defeat in 2029, echoing the mass mobilizations seen in 2011.

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