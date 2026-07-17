Protest Heat Rises: Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Seeks Minister's Resignation
Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera visits activist Sonam Wangchuk during his hunger strike demanding accountability in examination processes. Joining opposition leaders, Khera criticizes government's insensitivity and supports calls for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. Protest underscores demands for transparency amid raised health concerns for Wangchuk.
- Country:
- India
In a demonstration that has caught national attention, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera visited activist Sonam Wangchuk during his 20-day hunger strike. Wangchuk, an engineer and climate activist, is calling for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak.
Khera, voicing concern for Wangchuk’s health, criticized the government's handling of democratic protests, labeling their stance as “insensitive.” He emphasized the need for evolving protest methods, indicating that risking lives may not change governmental attitudes. The Congress, through its 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign, calls for accountability and transparency in examination systems.
Wangchuk's health is under close observation, with reports indicating a significant decline due to his prolonged fasting. His protest garnered support from key figures like Arvind Kejriwal and Dimple Yadav. The Delhi High Court mandates daily medical monitoring and emphasizes the importance of citizen welfare in governmental decisions.
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