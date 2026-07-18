Hunger-Striking Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Hospitalized Amid Protests

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was hospitalized at Safdarjung Hospital after being removed from a hunger strike protest by Delhi Police. His condition remains stable, requiring ongoing medical observation. The protest against education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET exam controversies attracted criticism from opposition leaders due to police actions at the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 09:59 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 09:59 IST
Hunger-Striking Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Hospitalized Amid Protests
Sonam Wangchuk on the 20th day of his indefinite hunger strike (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising tension over education reforms, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken to Safdarjung Hospital after his health deteriorated during a 21-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. Wangchuk's protest targeted Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amidst allegations surrounding the NEET paper leak.

Soon after Delhi Police removed Wangchuk from the protest site, Safdarjung Hospital confirmed his weakened condition due to prolonged fasting and dehydration. His wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, urged the hospital to avoid administering treatments without family consent.

As the hospitalisation provoked political backlash, opposition leaders argued over the necessity and nature of police interventions. The Delhi High Court emphasized monitoring Wangchuk's condition closely, underscoring governmental responsibility to safeguard citizens' lives.

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