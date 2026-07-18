Hunger-Striking Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Hospitalized Amid Protests

Amid rising tension over education reforms, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken to Safdarjung Hospital after his health deteriorated during a 21-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. Wangchuk's protest targeted Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amidst allegations surrounding the NEET paper leak.

Soon after Delhi Police removed Wangchuk from the protest site, Safdarjung Hospital confirmed his weakened condition due to prolonged fasting and dehydration. His wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, urged the hospital to avoid administering treatments without family consent.

As the hospitalisation provoked political backlash, opposition leaders argued over the necessity and nature of police interventions. The Delhi High Court emphasized monitoring Wangchuk's condition closely, underscoring governmental responsibility to safeguard citizens' lives.