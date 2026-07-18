Hunger Strike Sparks Education Reform Demands in India
Social activist Sonam Wangchuk, 59, was hospitalized after fasting for 21 days in protest against exam paper leaks in India. His movement demands the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, sparking widespread public support. Wangchuk's condition intensified the urgency of the campaign.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Delhi hospitalized social activist Sonam Wangchuk after his health deteriorated on day 21 of a hunger strike. The strike, advocating for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over exam paper leaks, has gained extensive public backing.
Wangchuk's protest aligns with the Cockroach Janta Party's demands for education reform after the leaks harmed millions of students. Despite a minor opposition faction's request for urgent medical attention and potential force-feeding, police intervened, moving him and other protesters.
The protest amplifies frustrations with the current government, intensifying as a march to Parliament is planned. Wangchuk's hunger strike continues to galvanize attention nationwide, as he remains under medical supervision.
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