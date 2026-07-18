Authorities in Delhi hospitalized social activist Sonam Wangchuk after his health deteriorated on day 21 of a hunger strike. The strike, advocating for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over exam paper leaks, has gained extensive public backing.

Wangchuk's protest aligns with the Cockroach Janta Party's demands for education reform after the leaks harmed millions of students. Despite a minor opposition faction's request for urgent medical attention and potential force-feeding, police intervened, moving him and other protesters.

The protest amplifies frustrations with the current government, intensifying as a march to Parliament is planned. Wangchuk's hunger strike continues to galvanize attention nationwide, as he remains under medical supervision.