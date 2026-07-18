Uproar at Jantar Mantar: Student Protest and Hunger Strike Intensify

In a significant show of resistance, members of left-wing student organizations, including the All India Students Federation (AISF), Students' Federation of India (SFI), and All India Students' Association (AISA), joined a protest organized by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The protestors are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following a NEET paper leak scandal. Students and political activists rallied with slogans and placards to assert their demands.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced the commencement of a hunger strike after Delhi police began removing protesters. This came after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was hospitalized on the 21st day of his hunger strike. Dipke urged the movement to grow larger and encouraged supporters to continue the fight. With determination, he shared plans to proceed with their scheduled march on July 20th.

The situation escalated when Wangchuk was taken to Safdarjung Hospital in compliance with a Delhi High Court order, following advice from medical experts due to his declining health. In response, student protestors formed a human chain to shield fellow activists, including Neha Bora, from police actions. Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma cited compliance with court orders for Wangchuk's transfer, urging protestors to clear the site peacefully. The police action faced criticism from opposition leaders, condemning the suppression of peaceful protests.