Uproar at Jantar Mantar: Student Protest and Hunger Strike Intensify

Protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar intensified as left-wing student organizations joined forces with the Cockroach Janata Party, demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister over a paper leak scandal. The protest included hunger strikes, led by Sonam Wangchuk, and drew criticism from opposition parties against police actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 10:28 IST
Uproar at Jantar Mantar: Student Protest and Hunger Strike Intensify
Members of the All India Students Federation (AISF) and the Students' Federation of India (SFI) on Saturday joined a protest organised by CJP (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant show of resistance, members of left-wing student organizations, including the All India Students Federation (AISF), Students' Federation of India (SFI), and All India Students' Association (AISA), joined a protest organized by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The protestors are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following a NEET paper leak scandal. Students and political activists rallied with slogans and placards to assert their demands.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced the commencement of a hunger strike after Delhi police began removing protesters. This came after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was hospitalized on the 21st day of his hunger strike. Dipke urged the movement to grow larger and encouraged supporters to continue the fight. With determination, he shared plans to proceed with their scheduled march on July 20th.

The situation escalated when Wangchuk was taken to Safdarjung Hospital in compliance with a Delhi High Court order, following advice from medical experts due to his declining health. In response, student protestors formed a human chain to shield fellow activists, including Neha Bora, from police actions. Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma cited compliance with court orders for Wangchuk's transfer, urging protestors to clear the site peacefully. The police action faced criticism from opposition leaders, condemning the suppression of peaceful protests.

TRENDING

1
Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

United States
2
Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

United States
3
Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

United States
4
Trump's Election Security Speech: 'Most Important Address Since Cuban Missile Crisis'

Trump's Election Security Speech: 'Most Important Address Since Cuban Missil...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Future of Work Will Reward the Skills Machines Cannot Own

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026