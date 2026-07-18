Ukraine's Strategic Strikes: Disrupting Russian Logistics

Ukraine has targeted logistics facilities in Russia's Moscow and Tambov regions, as well as an oil facility as part of its strategic strikes. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported that these locations were integral in supplying sanctioned components for drone production and navigation tools. The strikes extended to targets in the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 13:56 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 13:56 IST
Ukraine's Strategic Strikes: Disrupting Russian Logistics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

KYIV, July 18 (Reuters) - In a display of strategic retaliation, Ukraine mounted attacks on key logistics hubs in Russia's Moscow and Tambov regions, along with a Russian oil facility, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced.

These logistics sites were reportedly crucial in delivering sanctioned components essential for Russian drone production and navigation equipment, Zelenskiy detailed on the Telegram app.

Aside from land-based targets, Ukraine's mid-range strikes extended to military assets located in maritime zones, specifically in the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

Global
2
Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

United States
3
Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

United States
4
Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Future of Work Will Reward the Skills Machines Cannot Own

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026