Ukraine's Strategic Strikes: Disrupting Russian Logistics

KYIV, July 18 (Reuters) - In a display of strategic retaliation, Ukraine mounted attacks on key logistics hubs in Russia's Moscow and Tambov regions, along with a Russian oil facility, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced.

These logistics sites were reportedly crucial in delivering sanctioned components essential for Russian drone production and navigation equipment, Zelenskiy detailed on the Telegram app.

Aside from land-based targets, Ukraine's mid-range strikes extended to military assets located in maritime zones, specifically in the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.