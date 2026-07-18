Deadly Drone Strikes: Ukraine Hits Russian Warehouses

Recent Ukrainian drone attacks have claimed the lives of seven warehouse workers in Russia, with dozens more injured. The strikes also ignited a fire at an oil depot near Moscow, as regional governors reported Saturday.

In the Tambov region, 25 people were injured when drones hit a Wildberries warehouse, Russia's largest online retailer. Governor Evgeniy Pervyshov noted the severity of the attack, stating that seven night-shift workers died instantly and 28 drones were intercepted.

In a related incident, another Wildberries warehouse in Elektrostal was targeted, injuring 24 people. Co-founder and CEO Tatyana Kim expressed her condolences, emphasizing the tragic nature of the event. Meanwhile, in Noginsk, a fire broke out at an oil depot due to drone debris, resulting in the evacuation of a nearby maternity hospital.