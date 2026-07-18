Deadly Drone Strikes Rock Russian Warehouses and Oil Depot

Deadly Ukrainian drone strikes have left seven warehouse workers dead and dozens injured across Russia, authorities reported on Saturday. The attacks have notably sparked a fire at an oil depot in the Moscow vicinity.

Governor Evgeniy Pervyshov announced that 25 individuals sustained injuries following the drone assault on a Wildberries warehouse in Kotovsk, situated in the Tambov region. Tragically, seven of the night shift workers perished instantly, and Pervyshov disclosed that 28 drones were intercepted before causing further damage.

In another hit, 24 individuals were harmed when a warehouse in Elektrostal, closer to Moscow, was attacked. A fire erupted at an oil depot in Noginsk due to fallen drone remains while evacuations of a nearby maternity hospital were conducted as a safety measure.