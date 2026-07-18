TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Challenges Defectors and Defies Allegations Amid Political Turmoil

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee challenges defectors to return, promising to resign if they do. Accusing defectors of colluding with BJP, Banerjee defends TMC's election success and condemns alleged politically motivated actions against his office, vowing legal action and reiterating trust in the judiciary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 20:02 IST
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Challenges Defectors and Defies Allegations Amid Political Turmoil
Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a high-stakes political move, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee has issued a bold challenge to party defectors, daring them to return to the leadership of Mamata Banerjee. He pledged to resign from his position within an hour should they take up his offer. Banerjee accused the defectors of making a clandestine arrangement with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing the media, Banerjee lashed out at those blaming him for past electoral disappointments, emphasizing the TMC's triumphant performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the party captured 29 West Bengal seats. He claimed, "This script is dictated by the BJP. You must speak their language to escape police scrutiny. Criticize Abhishek Banerjee, and police pressure eases," he asserted.

Banerjee cast doubt on the motives of leaders who defected post-elections, questioning their departure timing. "Why leave after the 4th (counting day), not before?" he queried. He challenged discontent party members to return, promising his resignation by 4 PM if they respond by 3 PM. Addressing those fleeing party scrutiny over legal notices, he stressed accountability, reminding that his consistent cooperation with investigations sets a standard.

Reacting to the demolition of his office, Banerjee labeled it a calculated show of force, warning of future repercussions under misused law provisions. He vowed to take the legal battle to the Supreme Court if needed, alleging political revenge. TMC veteran MP Saugata Roy condemned the demolition as a targeted, undemocratic act against the party amidst ongoing tensions over the South 24 Parganas anti-encroachment drive.

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