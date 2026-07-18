Vikram-1 Launch Puts India's Private Space Industry on Global Stage

India has entered a new chapter in its space journey with the successful launch of Vikram-1, the country's first privately developed orbital launch vehicle. The mission, carried out by Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, marks the first time an Indian private company has placed a rocket into Low Earth Orbit from Indian soil, highlighting the rapid growth of the country's commercial space sector.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, who witnessed the launch of Mission Aagaman, described the achievement as a major milestone that reflects the impact of opening India's space sector to private participation. He said the success demonstrates how government reforms, scientific expertise and entrepreneurial innovation are working together to build a globally competitive space industry.

Vikram-1 marks a breakthrough for India's private space sector

Congratulating Skyroot Aerospace founders Pawan Kumar Chandana and Bharath Daka, Dr. Jitendra Singh said the launch would not have been possible without the policy reforms introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020, which allowed private companies to participate more actively in the country's space programme.

He said those reforms gave Indian start-ups access to national space infrastructure and created an environment where advanced launch vehicles could be designed, built and launched entirely within the country. The minister also praised ISRO, IN-SPACe and the Department of Space for building a public-private partnership model that has encouraged innovation while maintaining India's high standards in space technology.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the Skyroot Aerospace team, calling the mission a proud moment for India's expanding space ecosystem and a reflection of the country's growing scientific capability, entrepreneurial spirit and innovation-driven development.

Indigenous technology powers India's first private orbital rocket

Built completely in India, Vikram-1 stands about 22 metres tall and is capable of placing payloads of up to 350 kilograms into Low Earth Orbit. The rocket incorporates several indigenous technologies, including India's first all-carbon composite orbital launch vehicle, a fully 3D-printed liquid engine used in its Orbital Adjustment Module, advanced ultra-low-shock pneumatic separation systems and one of the country's longest monolithic carbon-composite rocket stages.

Unlike many maiden launches around the world that carry only dummy payloads, Vikram-1 transported experimental payloads designed to validate critical technologies in orbit. The mission also carried customer payloads and technology demonstrations from Indian and international partners, signalling growing confidence in India's commercial launch capabilities.

The successful flight validated key propulsion, avionics, telemetry, navigation and flight-control systems, laying the groundwork for future commercial launch services from India.

Space reforms fuel rapid industry growth

Dr Jitendra Singh said India's space ecosystem has changed dramatically since the sector was opened to private participation. From having almost no private launch industry just a few years ago, the country now has more than 400 space start-ups, its first space unicorn and a space economy valued at nearly USD 9 billion.

The government has set an ambitious target of expanding that figure to around USD 44 billion over the next decade. According to the minister, Vikram-1's success shows how policy reforms can accelerate technological innovation, attract investment and help Indian companies compete in the global space market.

He also recalled following Skyroot Aerospace's journey from its early days, saying the founders consistently demonstrated confidence, creativity and technical excellence while working towards their goal of building world-class launch vehicles.

A new era for India's global space ambitions

Dr. Jitendra Singh said the successful launch represents much more than the achievement of a single company. He described it as the beginning of a new phase in which Indian innovation, backed by strong policy support and collaboration between the public and private sectors, will play a larger role in shaping the future of the global space economy.

He added that the mission strengthens India's position as a reliable and technologically advanced partner for international space activities while creating new opportunities for commercial launches, satellite deployment and global collaboration.

Closing his remarks, the minister said the achievement reflects India's growing confidence in science, technology and innovation, declaring that "for India, the sky is no longer the limit."