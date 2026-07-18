TMC MP Accuses Government of Intimidation Against Peaceful Protest

TMC MP Sagarika Ghose accused the government of targeting climate activist Sonam Wangchuk due to his planned peaceful march to Parliament, which she describes as an attack on democracy. Ghose noted the government's actions appear to be a reaction ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, signaling an attempt to suppress dissent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 12:00 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 12:00 IST
TMC MP Accuses Government of Intimidation Against Peaceful Protest
TMC MP Sagarika Ghose (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sagarika Ghose on Saturday spoke out against what she termed as the government's intimidation tactics against climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. According to Ghose, the government's action comes in response to Wangchuk's planned march to Parliament. In an interview with ANI, Ghose labeled the actions as an 'assault on democracy.'

Ghose reiterated that Wangchuk's movement is peaceful and criticized the Modi government for being unsettled by the upcoming march, which was set for July 20. She emphasized her intention to join the protest and highlighted the timing with the Monsoon Session of Parliament, suggesting an effort to suppress opposition voices.

The MP further condemned the government's approach as dictatorial and stressed that it threatens democratic principles. Additionally, Ghose underlined her party's commitment to raising key public issues in Parliament, pointing out the government's accountability issues and affirming that governance cannot rely solely on force.

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