Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes BJP Over Ayodhya Temple Embezzlement

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray launched a tirade against the BJP over alleged donation embezzlement in the Ayodhya Ram Temple project. During a 'Ramraksha Maha Aarti' event in Nagpur, Thackeray questioned BJP's motives in the Kar Seva movement, accusing them of exploiting Lord Ram for electoral gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 21:52 IST
Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes BJP Over Ayodhya Temple Embezzlement
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses gathering in Nagpur (Photo/@AUThackeray). Image Credit: ANI
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Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray delivered a fervent critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) concerning an alleged embezzlement case involving donations to the Ayodhya Ram Temple. Speaking at a 'Ramraksha Maha Aarti' event in Nagpur, Thackeray questioned whether the BJP orchestrated the Kar Seva movement to later exploit the temple.

Thackeray accused the BJP of capitalizing politically on the legacy of Lord Ram, urging devotees to advocate for a 'BJP-free Ram.' He alluded to the party's role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, criticizing their subsequent actions. Thackeray's remarks highlighted a perceived misappropriation of Hindutva by the BJP.

He further called upon devotees to safeguard the sanctity of Lord Ram amidst allegations of corruption. Thackeray's comments drew attention to the broader issue of governance under the BJP, raising questions about the party's vision of a 'Hindu Rashtra.' Concurrently, an ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe is addressing the donation controversy, with multiple arrests made.

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