Wang Yi's Diplomatic Mission in Manila

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to participate in meetings organized by the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Manila this week, according to the Philippine foreign ministry.

In a statement on Monday, Philippine foreign ministry spokesperson Dominic Xavier Imperial confirmed Wang's attendance and highlighted the significance of his visit.

During his stay, Wang is also expected to hold bilateral talks with Maria Theresa Lazaro, the Philippine Foreign Minister, further strengthening ties between the two nations.