Wang Yi's Diplomatic Mission in Manila
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi is scheduled to attend ASEAN meetings in Manila, as confirmed by the Philippine foreign ministry. In addition to participating in the 11-member association's events, Wang Yi will engage in bilateral discussions with his Philippine counterpart, Maria Theresa Lazaro.
- Country:
- China
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to participate in meetings organized by the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Manila this week, according to the Philippine foreign ministry.
In a statement on Monday, Philippine foreign ministry spokesperson Dominic Xavier Imperial confirmed Wang's attendance and highlighted the significance of his visit.
During his stay, Wang is also expected to hold bilateral talks with Maria Theresa Lazaro, the Philippine Foreign Minister, further strengthening ties between the two nations.
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