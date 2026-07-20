Trump Presses Canada on Ontario Wildfires at FIFA World Cup

U.S. President Donald Trump informed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney about the need for better control of Ontario wildfires. Trump suggested tariffs or damages if Canada failed to act. The fires have impacted several American states. Carney highlighted Canada's firefighting efforts and the role of climate change in worsening wildfires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 07:54 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 07:54 IST
Trump Presses Canada on Ontario Wildfires at FIFA World Cup
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump has called on Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to improve Canada's response to the Ontario wildfires that have sent smoke wafting across several U.S. states.

Speaking at the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, Trump threatened additional tariffs on Canadian goods due to the smoke, which prompted warnings to residents across the Midwest to the Northeast.

Meanwhile, Carney pointed to Canada's deployment of over 5,300 firefighting personnel and the use of advanced technology in combating the blazes, which have burned roughly 5.9 million acres this season, a situation exacerbated by climate change according to experts.

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