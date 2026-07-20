Trump Throws Tariff Threats Over Ontario Wildfire Smoke
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed concerns about Ontario wildfires affecting numerous U.S. states to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Trump considered imposing tariffs on Canadian goods due to the cross-border smoke. Canada has deployed significant resources to address the wildfires, with climate change cited as a contributing factor.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump voiced his concerns about the impact of Ontario's wildfires during a conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Sunday.
The discussion took place after Trump hinted at imposing further tariffs on Canadian products as a punitive measure for the smoke reaching U.S. territories. Following his return from attending the FIFA World Cup final in New Jersey, Trump emphasized the need for Canada to manage their wildfire situation more effectively.
Amidst the smoke affecting parts of the U.S., Carney stated through a post on X that significant firefighting efforts are underway, with over 5,300 personnel deployed to mitigate the crisis which has burned millions of acres in Canada. Experts believe that global climate change is intensifying such wildfires.