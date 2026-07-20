Monsoon Session Stirs Debate on Anti-Defection Law

Congress MP Manish Tewari calls for a suspension of Parliament business to discuss a new anti-defection law. Amid key legislation, including the Supreme Court Amendment Bill, the session is set to witness heated debates on political defections and other significant national issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 09:47 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 09:47 IST
Monsoon Session Stirs Debate on Anti-Defection Law
Congress MP Manish Tewari (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The crucial parliamentary Monsoon Session begins today with Congress MP Manish Tewari advocating for an urgent discussion on a new anti-defection law. Ahead of the session, Tewari submitted an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to suspend standard parliamentary procedures to address what he describes as rampant 'mass political defections' driven by opportunism.

Tewari emphasized the need for a legal framework to prevent such defections, while still protecting honest dissent within the existing legislative structures. He urged the government to prioritize this debate, amid a packed agenda including the introduction of The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, which seeks to increase the number of Supreme Court judges from 33 to 37.

Other pressing topics include motions on the election to the Joint Committee on Offices of Profit and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act. The session, which promises a clash of political ideologies, will also address internal security and economic concerns raised by the opposition, highlighting ongoing friction between government and its critics.

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