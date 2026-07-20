Monsoon Session Stirs Debate on Anti-Defection Law

The crucial parliamentary Monsoon Session begins today with Congress MP Manish Tewari advocating for an urgent discussion on a new anti-defection law. Ahead of the session, Tewari submitted an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to suspend standard parliamentary procedures to address what he describes as rampant 'mass political defections' driven by opportunism.

Tewari emphasized the need for a legal framework to prevent such defections, while still protecting honest dissent within the existing legislative structures. He urged the government to prioritize this debate, amid a packed agenda including the introduction of The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, which seeks to increase the number of Supreme Court judges from 33 to 37.

Other pressing topics include motions on the election to the Joint Committee on Offices of Profit and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act. The session, which promises a clash of political ideologies, will also address internal security and economic concerns raised by the opposition, highlighting ongoing friction between government and its critics.