Parliament Monsoon Session Kicks Off Amidst Political Tensions and Criticisms

As the Monsoon Session of Parliament begins, Congress' Jairam Ramesh criticizes PM Modi's speech for ignoring key national issues. Accusations include neglect of NEET exam controversies and corruption claims. Modi highlights India's economic resilience, while the government aims to criminalize insults to 'Vande Mataram'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 12:25 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 12:25 IST
Parliament Monsoon Session Kicks Off Amidst Political Tensions and Criticisms
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced with controversy as Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh censured Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address, labelling it a mere "litany of platitudes". Ramesh accused Modi of sidestepping significant issues such as NEET exam irregularities and financial misconduct linked to the Ram Mandir fundraising.

Ramesh criticized Modi for not addressing corruption allegations against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and others. He further accused the government of trying to undermine democratic and federal structures through questionable delimitation processes and other legislative measures.

Prime Minister Modi, however, expressed optimism about the session, citing India's economic progress and future prospects despite global challenges. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced a bill in the Rajya Sabha to criminalize obstructions or insults to 'Vande Mataram'.

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