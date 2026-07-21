India Condemns Attack on MV Golden Leo: Calls Urgent Diplomatic Dialogue with Russia

The Ministry of External Affairs summoned Russian Charge d'Affaires over an attack on MV Golden Leo, which resulted in four Indian deaths. India expressed grave concerns about the impact on maritime safety and demanded action from Russia. The incident highlights ongoing geopolitical tensions affecting global commerce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 11:35 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 11:35 IST
India Condemns Attack on MV Golden Leo: Calls Urgent Diplomatic Dialogue with Russia
MEA summons Russian Charge d'Affaires Vladimir Ladanov (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in India summoned Russian Charge d'Affaires Vladimir Ladanov to address the attack on the commercial vessel MV Golden Leo, which tragically claimed the lives of four Indian nationals. The MEA expressed India's profound concerns and unequivocal condemnation of this incident.

In an official statement, the MEA emphasized that such attacks compromise the safety, security, and stability of international maritime commerce. The Russian diplomat was asked to communicate India's concerns to Moscow, highlighting the unacceptability of targeting commercial shipping and risking innocent lives.

The attack occurred as MV Golden Leo was departing the port of Odesa, Ukraine, and involved 17 crew members, including five Indians. While four Indian nationals were killed, one remains critically injured. The MEA continues to monitor the situation, condemning the attack, and urging respect for freedom of navigation.

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