India Condemns Attack on MV Golden Leo: Calls Urgent Diplomatic Dialogue with Russia

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in India summoned Russian Charge d'Affaires Vladimir Ladanov to address the attack on the commercial vessel MV Golden Leo, which tragically claimed the lives of four Indian nationals. The MEA expressed India's profound concerns and unequivocal condemnation of this incident.

In an official statement, the MEA emphasized that such attacks compromise the safety, security, and stability of international maritime commerce. The Russian diplomat was asked to communicate India's concerns to Moscow, highlighting the unacceptability of targeting commercial shipping and risking innocent lives.

The attack occurred as MV Golden Leo was departing the port of Odesa, Ukraine, and involved 17 crew members, including five Indians. While four Indian nationals were killed, one remains critically injured. The MEA continues to monitor the situation, condemning the attack, and urging respect for freedom of navigation.