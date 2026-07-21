Tragedy Strikes Sikkim Hydroelectric Project

A devastating gas leak explosion at a hydroelectric project tunnel in Sikkim, India, has left nine workers dead and over 15 feared trapped. The incident highlights the critical safety challenges in large infrastructure projects in rugged terrains, prompting urgent rescue efforts and a thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 11:42 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 11:42 IST
Tragedy Strikes Sikkim Hydroelectric Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Tuesday, a suspected gas leak explosion in a tunnel for a hydroelectric project claimed the lives of nine workers in Sikkim, India's northeastern state. Over 15 workers are still feared trapped as rescue operations continue, officials reported.

The tunnel, part of an ambitious energy infrastructure project, suffered the catastrophic blast, raising significant concerns about safety regulations in high-risk construction zones. The event underscores the inherent dangers faced by laborers in the volatile northeastern region.

As efforts to reach the trapped workers intensify, authorities are urged to conduct a thorough investigation to prevent future disasters. The incident has sparked a dialogue on the enforcement of stringent safety measures for infrastructure developments in challenging environments.

TRENDING

1
TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

India
2
TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

India
3
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand
4
Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

South Korea

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Malaysia's MENTARI Mental Health Model Is Transforming Healthcare, Jobs and Communities

AfDB Report Warns Poverty and Food Insecurity Could Delay Africa's Sustainable Development Goals

From AI Hype to Public Trust: OECD Outlines Roadmap for Responsible Government Adoption

Why Asia-Pacific's Financial Markets Must Catch Up With Its Economic Rise to Drive Future Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026