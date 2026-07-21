Tragedy Strikes Sikkim Hydroelectric Project

In a tragic incident on Tuesday, a suspected gas leak explosion in a tunnel for a hydroelectric project claimed the lives of nine workers in Sikkim, India's northeastern state. Over 15 workers are still feared trapped as rescue operations continue, officials reported.

The tunnel, part of an ambitious energy infrastructure project, suffered the catastrophic blast, raising significant concerns about safety regulations in high-risk construction zones. The event underscores the inherent dangers faced by laborers in the volatile northeastern region.

As efforts to reach the trapped workers intensify, authorities are urged to conduct a thorough investigation to prevent future disasters. The incident has sparked a dialogue on the enforcement of stringent safety measures for infrastructure developments in challenging environments.