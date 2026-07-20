A dramatic finale unfolded in the world of soccer as Spain clinched the World Cup title, ousting Argentina with a 106th-minute goal by Ferran Torres. Despite high expectations, the match saw minimal excitement until Torres broke the deadlock in extra time.

Meanwhile, across the U.S., opposition to data centers surged with 142 protests aimed at halting the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure. This coordinated effort resembled right-wing populist movements of past decades, highlighting public dissatisfaction with technological advancements.

In a related news event, U.S. politics remained contentious as Representative Ralph Norman announced plans to run for Senate following the passing of Lindsey Graham. Governmental oversight came under scrutiny as well, with President Trump calling for a review of judicial guidance on climate science.