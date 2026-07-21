Sharad Pawar Backs NEET Protest: Calls for Minister's Resignation

In a significant political move, Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar, accompanied by MP Supriya Sule, visited the protest site at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The protests, spearheaded by students following the NEET-UG paper leak, seek the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Pawar expressed solidarity with the student protests and called on the government to address their demands with urgency and sensitivity.

Sharing his observations on social media platform X, Pawar highlighted the undemocratic treatment of protesting students at Jantar Mantar. He emphasized the importance of upholding democratic values while handling such situations, urging the Centre to confer with the students and consider their demands carefully. The protest site became a ground of both support and criticism, drawing attention to the political and social ramifications of the NEET scandal.

Parallel protests erupted in Mumbai as the Sharadchandra Pawar faction of the NCP, led by local leaders, condemned the actions of police against activists and students. The party called out the NDA government for its insensitive handling of the incident and expressed solidarity with those demanding accountability. Calls for justice resonated as student leaders, backed by NCP officials, mobilized for their cause, highlighting the tension between governmental authorities and citizen rights advocates. The situation remains tense after police interventions, drawing sharp criticism from opposition leaders nationwide.