Tragic Airstrike in Gaza City: Family of Six Killed Amid Ongoing Tensions

An Israeli airstrike on Tuesday claimed the lives of a father, mother, and their four children in Gaza City, igniting their home and marking another deadly episode since the U.S.-backed ceasefire was established over nine months ago. Health officials confirmed the toll as rescue workers battled the flames.

The Israeli military stated that the airstrike targeted a Hamas militant. However, video footage obtained by Reuters depicted a harrowing scene of rescuers retrieving bodies from the smoldering residence.

The father of the deceased, Abu Yusuf Al-Masri, expressed his grief and frustration over the loss that struck without any prior warning. Meanwhile, hostilities continue in the region, with mediators striving to implement peace plans amid ongoing violence.