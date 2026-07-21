Tragic Airstrike in Gaza City: Family of Six Killed Amid Ongoing Tensions

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza City has resulted in the tragic deaths of a family of six, including four children. The military action aimed at a Hamas militant has sparked outrage, highlighting the ongoing and intense violence in the region despite a U.S-backed ceasefire agreement signed nine months ago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 20:32 IST
Tragic Airstrike in Gaza City: Family of Six Killed Amid Ongoing Tensions
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  • Country:
  • Israel

An Israeli airstrike on Tuesday claimed the lives of a father, mother, and their four children in Gaza City, igniting their home and marking another deadly episode since the U.S.-backed ceasefire was established over nine months ago. Health officials confirmed the toll as rescue workers battled the flames.

The Israeli military stated that the airstrike targeted a Hamas militant. However, video footage obtained by Reuters depicted a harrowing scene of rescuers retrieving bodies from the smoldering residence.

The father of the deceased, Abu Yusuf Al-Masri, expressed his grief and frustration over the loss that struck without any prior warning. Meanwhile, hostilities continue in the region, with mediators striving to implement peace plans amid ongoing violence.

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