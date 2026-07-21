Hammer Attack Shocks UK Politics: Investigating Ann Widdecombe's Tragic Death

Ann Widdecombe, former British government minister and prominent member of Nigel Farage's Reform UK party, was brutally killed in her home earlier this month. She was struck 21 times with a hammer while having lunch, leading to her death, a London court heard on Tuesday.

The suspect, Joshua Kerry, has been charged with the murder, making his initial court appearance dressed in a grey tracksuit. The motive behind the attack is still under investigation, although authorities believe Widdecombe was specifically targeted. The shocking incident was caught on a home camera.

Widdecombe's death adds to concerns regarding the safety of political figures in the UK, where two members of parliament have been killed since 2016. The investigation continues, with terrorism offences under consideration.