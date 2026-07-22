Middle East Conflict Casts Shadow Over Global Oil Forecast

Forecasts of a global oil deficit deepened as the conflict in the Middle East persists, analysts reported through a Reuters poll. With the Iran war stalling crude production and exports, supply forecasts are revised down, reversing earlier expectations of a supply glut this year.

The market now faces an anticipated 1.5 million barrels per day deficit in 2026, worsening from earlier predictions. Yet, analysts indicate that a surplus may emerge in 2027, driven by increased production from the Gulf and robust U.S. output. The reopening of trade routes, notably the Strait of Hormuz, is crucial.

Despite a peace agreement temporarily stabilizing markets, tensions have reignited, pushing Brent crude prices up significantly. Analysts, however, foresee recovery prospects, provided geopolitical tensions reduce, leading to shifts in oil flows and OPEC+ production decisions.