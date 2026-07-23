Zelenskiy and US Envoys Seek Diplomatic Momentum for Ukraine-Russia Peace

In a significant move towards peace, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in a crucial discussion with United States envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The telephone conversation focused on revitalizing diplomatic efforts to resolve the extended conflict with Russia, reaffirming both nations' commitment to a diplomatic solution.

Despite the U.S. concentrating on tensions with Iran, the Ukrainian leader stressed the necessity of bringing peace to Ukraine, expressing readiness for a dignified resolution. Zelenskiy indicated ongoing communication with U.S. officials, including NATO ambassador Matthew Whitaker, shaping the dialogue towards comprehensive defense collaborations.

Efforts to boost Ukraine's defenses remain a priority for President Zelenskiy, as he emphasized the urgency of acquiring U.S. Patriot missile systems to shield cities from relentless Russian missile attacks. Recent agreements hint at expanding defense licenses, but Zelenskiy seeks expedited actions to fortify Ukraine amidst mounting Russian aggression.