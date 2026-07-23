Opposition Slams Madhya Pradesh's 2026-27 Budget for Ignoring Key Issues

In a fiery critique, Madhya Pradesh's Opposition Leader Umang Singhar lambasted the state's 2026-27 supplementary budget on Wednesday, accusing it of neglecting crucial issues like OBC reservation and youth employment. Speaking in Bhopal, Singhar argued that the budget mainly favors large companies based in Gujarat.

Singhar elaborated that the budget lacks any provision for moong procurement or measures aimed at boosting employment for young people. His statements followed protests by the OBC Mahasabha, demanding the implementation of a 27% reservation for Other Backward Classes.

Criticism further intensified as Singhar questioned the BJP government's priorities, particularly its rush to discuss the UCC bill while sidelining OBC issues. The Congress leader vowed to persist in advocating for backward class rights in the state assembly.