Opposition Slams Madhya Pradesh's 2026-27 Budget for Ignoring Key Issues

Umang Singhar, Opposition Leader in Madhya Pradesh, criticizes the state's 2026-27 supplementary budget for failing to address key issues like OBC reservation, moong procurement, and youth employment. Allegations of favoritism towards Gujarat's big companies were made, amid ongoing protests demanding 27% OBC reservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 10:23 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 10:23 IST
Opposition Slams Madhya Pradesh's 2026-27 Budget for Ignoring Key Issues
Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Umang Singhar (Photo/X/ANI_MP_CG_RJ. Image Credit: ANI
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In a fiery critique, Madhya Pradesh's Opposition Leader Umang Singhar lambasted the state's 2026-27 supplementary budget on Wednesday, accusing it of neglecting crucial issues like OBC reservation and youth employment. Speaking in Bhopal, Singhar argued that the budget mainly favors large companies based in Gujarat.

Singhar elaborated that the budget lacks any provision for moong procurement or measures aimed at boosting employment for young people. His statements followed protests by the OBC Mahasabha, demanding the implementation of a 27% reservation for Other Backward Classes.

Criticism further intensified as Singhar questioned the BJP government's priorities, particularly its rush to discuss the UCC bill while sidelining OBC issues. The Congress leader vowed to persist in advocating for backward class rights in the state assembly.

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