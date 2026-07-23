Capital Tensions Rise Amid NEET Paper Leak Allegations

Protests in the capital intensify over NEET paper leak accusations as the Cockroach Janata Party demands ministerial resignations and compensation. Talks with the government have stalled, while Prime Minister Modi promises swift action. Activists emphasize a peaceful stance despite fears of potential infiltration undermining their movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 13:49 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 13:49 IST
Capital Tensions Rise Amid NEET Paper Leak Allegations
CJP continues its protest in the National Capital (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Tensions have escalated in the national capital as protests continue over allegations of NEET paper leaks. The activists, led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), have firmly refused the government's offer for further dialogue, leaving the situation at a stalemate.

CJP representatives had met Union Health Minister JP Nadda, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Other demands include ₹1 crore compensation for families of students who allegedly died by suicide due to the leaks and the withdrawal of FIRs against peaceful protesters. Spokesperson Sourav Das stressed the non-negotiable nature of Pradhan's resignation.

Das highlighted the importance of non-violence, reinforced by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's ongoing hunger strike for the cause. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised fast-track courts to address the leaks, vowing severe penalties for those endangering students' futures.

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