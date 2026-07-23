In a significant move to address the growing issue of paper leaks undermining student aspirations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the establishment of fast-track courts. This initiative is designed to ensure quick and severe punishment for those guilty of such offenses, signaling an unwavering commitment to empowering the nation’s youth.

The announcement was praised by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who highlighted the government's dedication to securing a bright future for young people in India. Singh's endorsement on the social media platform X emphasized that these courts will play a crucial role in taking strict actions against those who endanger the dreams of young citizens.

However, not everyone is satisfied. Amid ongoing protests, the Cockroach Janata Party, through representative Ashutosh Ranka, voiced criticism, suggesting that the prime minister's actions focus on reactionary measures rather than addressing systemic issues within the education sector. Ranka pointed to entrenched corruption and incompetence as root causes that need urgent attention.