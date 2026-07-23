Defiant Stance: Former Ukraine Defense Minister Rejects New Role

Ukraine's former defense minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, refused to accept any new government role following his dismissal. Despite offers from President Zelenskiy, Fedorov insists no other position provides the authority to tackle procurement corruption and military transformation. His removal had sparked rare wartime protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 20:35 IST
Defiant Stance: Former Ukraine Defense Minister Rejects New Role
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's recently dismissed defense minister, has made it clear he will not accept any other role in the government. Despite receiving offers from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Fedorov remains steadfast in his decision.

In a statement released to reporters, Fedorov emphasized that no alternative position would grant him the necessary authority to effectively combat procurement corruption and continue the imperative task of transforming the Ukrainian military. He underscored the importance of planning and executing asymmetric operations against opposing forces.

Fedorov's dismissal just last week triggered unusual street protests during wartime, reflecting public concern over leadership in Ukraine's defense sector.

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