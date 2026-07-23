Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's recently dismissed defense minister, has made it clear he will not accept any other role in the government. Despite receiving offers from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Fedorov remains steadfast in his decision.

In a statement released to reporters, Fedorov emphasized that no alternative position would grant him the necessary authority to effectively combat procurement corruption and continue the imperative task of transforming the Ukrainian military. He underscored the importance of planning and executing asymmetric operations against opposing forces.

Fedorov's dismissal just last week triggered unusual street protests during wartime, reflecting public concern over leadership in Ukraine's defense sector.