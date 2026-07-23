House Rebukes Trump's Military Actions Against Iran

In a significant move, the Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution directing President Donald Trump to cease military actions against Iran. This development marks another symbolic rebuke from Congress towards the Republican president.

The resolution, passed with a 214-208 vote, saw four Republicans joining Democrats to support the legislative measure introduced by Representative Pramila Jayapal. It instructs Trump to halt the use of U.S. Armed Forces against Iran without Congressional authorization, though it is primarily symbolic given recent repetitive resolutions without substantial change.

This vote occurs amidst escalating tensions; Trump promised intensified military response after new conflicts involving Iran and Houthi allies affected regional stability. The legislative debate continues as Trump commands punitive measures, showcasing intense foreign policy friction.