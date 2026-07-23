Pongal Festivities Spark Celebrations for Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' Release

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam supporters celebrated the release of 'Jana Nayagan' with traditional Pongal festivities at Kasi Amman Theatre. The Tamil Nadu CM's film, delayed by seven months, sparked enthusiasm among fans and included free tickets for the Narikuravar community. Vijay is rumored to turn full-time to politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 20:41 IST
Pongal Festivities Spark Celebrations for Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' Release
Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' at Kasi Amman Theatre in Villupuram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Supporters of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) marked the release of 'Jana Nayagan' with traditional Pongal celebrations at Kasi Amman Theatre in Villupuram's Vikravandi area.

The film, starring Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK president Vijay, had been delayed since January and finally hit theaters, prompting statewide fan celebrations.

In Villupuram, TVK functionaries, led by District Secretary Vadivel, conducted a traditional Pongal ceremony. Festivities included fans performing a milk 'abhishekam' on Vijay's cut-out and dancing to film songs. Part of the celebration involved distributing free movie tickets to the Narikuravar community and other public members, drawing them to theatres for the screening.

Directed by H Vinoth, 'Jana Nayagan' features an ensemble cast, including Mamitha Baiju and Prakash Raj, with music by Anirudh Ravichander. Vijay, who has built a career with hits like 'Leo' and 'Bigil', is rumored to be prioritizing politics following this film.

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