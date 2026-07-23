Delhi's Youth Uprising: The Cockroach Janta Party's Fight Against Exam Scandals

Youth protesters in India, under the Cockroach Janta Party, demand the education minister's resignation over exam paper leaks affecting millions of students. The movement has sparked significant protests across the country, challenging Prime Minister Modi's government, which attempts to curtail demonstrations by shutting down metro stations and internet services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 20:34 IST
Delhi's Youth Uprising: The Cockroach Janta Party's Fight Against Exam Scandals
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India's youth, led by the Cockroach Janta Party, have escalated protests against the government, demanding the resignation of the education minister over exam paper leaks impacting students across the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration has faced its biggest political crisis since 2024, as protesters intensify their efforts despite government restrictions and calls for dialogue.

Prominent figures and local media highlight the movement's expansion, with major disruptions in daily life due to the shutdown of metro stations and mobile internet services in central Delhi.

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