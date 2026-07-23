Global Economic Turmoil: Dollar Soars Amid Rising Oil Prices and Middle East Escalations

The dollar has surged to a 40-year high against the yen, driven by escalating oil prices due to Middle East tensions and the European Central Bank's unchanged interest rates. The U.S. economy appears more resilient against energy price shocks than its European and Japanese counterparts, pushing the greenback's strength further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 20:37 IST
Global Economic Turmoil: Dollar Soars Amid Rising Oil Prices and Middle East Escalations
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  • Country:
  • United States

The dollar soared to its highest level against the yen in four decades, spurred by rising oil prices amid escalating Middle Eastern conflicts and the European Central Bank's decision to keep interest rates steady. Brent crude surpassed $100 a barrel, marking a significant hike in the wake of renewed U.S.-Iran tensions.

This surge in oil prices has rekindled inflation fears, fostering expectations of potential interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The U.S. economy's perceived resilience to energy price shocks, particularly compared to Europe and Japan, has bolstered the dollar's value, reflected in a 0.32% rise in the dollar index.

Meanwhile, economic data from the U.S. shows a sharp decline in weekly jobless claims, further supporting market speculation of impending rate hikes. Such dynamics have left global markets watchful, with Japan's yen weakening and the country's officials signaling readiness for intervention as needed.

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