Senate Blocks Resolution on Iran War Authorization

The U.S. Senate on Thursday blocked a Democratic-led resolution that sought to require congressional authorization for any military hostilities against Iran.

The measure was intended as a check on the executive branch's power to wage war without legislative consent, a concern shared by some Republicans in Congress despite support for President Donald Trump.

The war powers resolution failed to advance past the Senate, with a vote of 49 against and 47 in favor, showcasing growing bipartisan apprehension about the potential for unilateral military action.