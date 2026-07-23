Senate Blocks Resolution on Iran War Authorization
The U.S. Senate voted against a Democratic-led resolution intended to halt military actions against Iran without congressional approval. The vote, ending at 49 to 47, highlights bipartisan concerns regarding unchecked executive military power, even within President Trump's Republican ranks.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Senate on Thursday blocked a Democratic-led resolution that sought to require congressional authorization for any military hostilities against Iran.
The measure was intended as a check on the executive branch's power to wage war without legislative consent, a concern shared by some Republicans in Congress despite support for President Donald Trump.
The war powers resolution failed to advance past the Senate, with a vote of 49 against and 47 in favor, showcasing growing bipartisan apprehension about the potential for unilateral military action.