Trump Condemns EU Fine on Google, Launches Probe

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the European Union for imposing a hefty fine on Google for antitrust violations. He announced an investigation into the EU's actions, labeling them as 'robbing' American companies under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 22:59 IST
Trump Condemns EU Fine on Google, Launches Probe
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday vocally opposed the European Union's decision to impose a substantial fine on Alphabet's Google, describing it as illegal and unethical. Trump announced that the U.S. would be initiating an investigation into the EU's treatment of American companies.

The European Commission penalized Google €890 million ($1 billion) for breaching EU regulations intended to control the influence of major tech corporations. Trump's response, delivered via social media, referenced Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, underscoring his intention to confront these actions.

Trump warned that the European Union would face significant repercussions for what he deemed as unfair treatment of U.S. companies, signaling a potential escalation in trade tensions between the regions.

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