Transatlantic Tension: US-EU Face-Off Over Google's Big Fine

President Donald Trump criticized the European Union for fining Google €890 million, calling it illegal. He announced a Section 301 investigation into the EU's actions, describing them as 'robbing' American companies. This action highlights geopolitical strains in controlling Big Tech's global influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 22:56 IST
Transatlantic Tension: US-EU Face-Off Over Google's Big Fine
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U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the European Union on Friday for its decision to impose a substantial fine on Google, describing the move as illegal and unethical. The EU's decision has sparked a promise from Washington to investigate the bloc's treatment of American companies.

The European Commission had announced on Thursday that Google would be fined €890 million ($1 billion) for allegedly violating EU regulations designed to limit the influence of major tech corporations. In response, Trump, through a social media post, revealed plans to initiate a Section 301 investigation, accusing the EU of 'robbing' American firms.

Trump warned that the European Union would face significant repercussions for what he termed as unfair practices, escalating tensions between the U.S. and the EU in their respective approaches to managing Big Tech.

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