US-Iran Talks: A Step Towards Resolution?

President Donald Trump announced discussions between the United States and Iran aimed at resolving conflicts. Despite progress, Trump noted Iran's readiness for a deal remains uncertain. The ongoing talks mark a serious effort, but the outcome is still unclear as diplomatic negotiations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 01:12 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 01:12 IST
US-Iran Talks: A Step Towards Resolution?
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the United States is engaged in negotiations with Iran to resolve their ongoing conflict. However, he cautioned that Iran is not yet prepared to reach a deal.

"We are talking to them. I think they're being serious. I think they are being by far the most serious that we've seen them, but that doesn't mean we get there. We'll see what happens," Trump stated during his remarks to reporters at the White House.

The discussions signal a potential shift in the diplomatic landscape, but the final resolution remains uncertain as both nations continue their dialogue.

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