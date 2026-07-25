US-Iran Talks: A Step Towards Resolution?

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the United States is engaged in negotiations with Iran to resolve their ongoing conflict. However, he cautioned that Iran is not yet prepared to reach a deal.

"We are talking to them. I think they're being serious. I think they are being by far the most serious that we've seen them, but that doesn't mean we get there. We'll see what happens," Trump stated during his remarks to reporters at the White House.

The discussions signal a potential shift in the diplomatic landscape, but the final resolution remains uncertain as both nations continue their dialogue.