Diplomatic Tensions: Brazil Recalls Ambassador After Milei's Criticism

Brazil recalled its ambassador to Buenos Aires after Argentine President Javier Milei's controversial visit. During his trip, Milei endorsed Flavio Bolsonaro and criticized Brazilian President Lula's government. Brazil perceived Milei's comments as a direct affront, further straining the already weak diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 21:57 IST
Diplomatic Tensions: Brazil Recalls Ambassador After Milei's Criticism
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  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil has recalled its ambassador to Buenos Aires following controversial remarks made by Argentine President Javier Milei during his recent trip. The decision was confirmed by two sources familiar with the matter.

Milei, visiting Brazil for the second time, arrived to support Senator Flavio Bolsonaro’s presidential campaign. During a rally in Sao Paulo, Milei criticized Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, calling him a "convict" and labeling his government as "thieving socialists."

Reacting to what was seen as a "direct affront," Brazilian authorities, after consulting President Lula, withdrew envoy Julio Bitelli. The diplomatic relationship between Argentina and Brazil remains virtually non-existent, with no meetings between Milei and Lula during either of his visits.

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