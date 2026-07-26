Iran Condemns Ukrainian Assault on Commercial Vessel
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated the Ukrainian attack on an Iranian commercial vessel will not go unanswered. His remarks followed discussions with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, as he announced on social media platform X.
- Country:
- Iran
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi declared on Sunday that the Ukrainian assault on an Iranian commercial vessel is unacceptable and will prompt a response.
The remarks were made during conversations with EU foreign policy leader Kaja Kallas and Sergei Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister.
Araqchi communicated his concerns through a post on the social media platform X.