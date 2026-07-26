Brazil Rejects U.S. Officials' Visa Amid Election Tensions

Brazil has refused entry visas for two U.S. officials from former President Donald Trump's administration, rejecting their plans to visit and question the integrity of Brazil’s electoral system, according to sources close to the matter.

The decision surfaced amid speculation that the U.S. visit aimed to sway the upcoming October presidential election, wherein leftist incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva faces right-leaning Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, a Trump ally.

The U.S. State Department maintained that the planned visit was routine, denying any intention to discredit Brazil’s electoral process. However, concerns linger over repeated attempts to undermine trust in the nation's electronic voting system.